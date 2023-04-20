‘I really love it’ – Popular Cardiff City loanee comments on future amid impressive form

Cardiff City’s on loan striker Sory Kaba has said he’s ‘really happy’ at the club but insists he’s only focused on keeping the Bluebirds in the Championship.

Cardiff City picked up a huge three points in their bid for Championship survival last night, beating Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Kion Etete, Cedric Kipre and loan favourite Kaba saw the Bluebirds come from behind to win – lifting Sabri Lamouchi’s side to 19th in the table and two points above the drop. Kaba’s acrobatic strike was his seventh goal in 13 games since arriving in South Wales on loan in the January window from FC Midtjylland in Norway.

Now, speaking to Wales Online after the Watford victory, Kaba was asked about his future but the striker insisted that while he’s happy, surviving the drop is his main focus. He said:

“I really love it. I have received many, many messages since I’ve signed here. I am a football player and since I started I play for the fans.

“And Cardiff, I really like their energy. I’m really happy here and that’s the only thing I can tell you. I’m happy here. We need to be safe and I’m sure if we play with this sprit, we will be, for sure.

“Now, I’m just focused on doing my thing and being the club’s saviour. The only thing I can tell you now is that I’m really happy in Cardiff.”

A permanent signing?

The 21-time Guinea international has become a popular figure at Cardiff City following his goals which so far have kept them out of the relegation zone, with fans heard singing “we want you to stay” towards the striker against Watford and in recent games.

Given Kaba’s happiness at Cardiff, it would be a surprise if the Bluebirds weren’t to at least look into a return for Kaba next season, though Championship survival would likely be crucial to securing any sort of reunion deal.

Kaba has been at parent club Midtjylland since 2019. They allowed him to leave on loan in January despite him playing in all but one of their Superligaen games at the start of the season, so it remains to be seen if they are open to a permanent exit if the finances are right.