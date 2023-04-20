Ex-Reading and West Brom man offers to come out of retirement to play for Wrexham

Former Reading and West Brom forward Hal Robson-Kanu has offered to come out of retirement and play for free next season at Wrexham.

Robson-Kanu hung up his boots back in 2021 after West Brom were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 46-capped Wales international enjoyed five years at The Hawthorns prior to his retirement, with his eye-catching performance and goal against Belgium in Euro 2016 seeing the striker snapped up on a free transfer following his release from Reading in the summer.

But at only 33, the Welshman has offered his services to Ryan Reynolds and National League side Wrexham next season after commenting on an Instagram post.

After two years out of the game, Robson-Kanu is eyeing a return to football, seeing rising Welsh side Wrexham as the perfect opportunity to kick start his career again.

Wrexham are currently top of the National League and need just one win from their last two games to secure promotion back to the Football League. Under the ownership of Hollywood actor Reynolds and Rob McElhenney the Welsh side have rediscovered their way in football, seeing former Football League aces Ben Foster and Paul Mullin among others join the squad.

Robson-Kanu wasn’t the most prolific of forwards, scoring 30 times in 228 games for Reading and 24 times in 154 games for the Baggies, but his return to the lower reaches of the Football League would be an exciting one.

The striker has never played in League Two before, only spending time with Southend United and Swindon Town in League One during his early career, offering a new challenge to Robson-Kanu should the move happen.