Do Preston North End have an option to buy Manchester United loan man Alvaro Fernandez?

Preston North End signed Alvaro Fernandez on loan from Manchester United last summer.

And the full-back has since enjoyed a standout campaign with Preston in the Championship, featuring 36 times in the league so far this season and grabbing himself four assists.

He’s been a key player for Ryan Lowe’s side who now sit in 11th place of the table and two points outside the top-six, after back-to-back defeats for the Lilywhites.

Another big summer looks to be lying ahead for Preston, but do they have an option to buy Fernandez from United?

There’s no report or clarification online suggesting so. And the fact that Fernandez signed a new contract at Old Trafford before heading on loan to Preston tells us that United have future plans for the 20-year-old, so it seems very unlikely that Preston have any kind of option to make Fernandez a permanent player at the end of this season.

But that doesn’t necessarily rule out another loan move. He’s quite far down in the pecking order at United and so it seems like the club could look for another loan move for Fernandez ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and after he’s done so well at Preston there should be no reason for United not to send him back.

But that’s if Preston don’t sign a permanent left-back in the summer. And it also depends on whether or not United fancy sending him to a Premier League club or a team battling for the Championship title next season.

Either way, Fernandez has gained some great experience at Deepdale this season and Preston have made it clear that they’re a good destination for teams like Manchester United to send their younger players.