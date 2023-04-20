Do Hull City have an option to buy Brighton loan man Aaron Connolly?

Hull City signed Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion back in January.

And since, the striker has featured five times in the Championship, scoring two goals. But he’s been absent since February after picking up an injury which has ruled him out since, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll feature for the Tigers again this season.

Manager Liam Rosenior has made it no secret that he want to keep Connolly at the club beyond this season, but do the Tigers have an option to buy the 23-year-old at the end of this season?

There doesn’t appear to be. There’s no reports online to suggest that Hull have an option or obligation to buy Connolly from Brighton at the end of the season, but Connolly to Hull City in the summer seems like a very realistic move.

It’s already been revealed that Rosenior wants to make some definite changes to the paying squad in the summer. And attack looks to be an area where he’ll bolster given the Tigers’ lack of strikers over the second half of this season.

What’s more is that Connolly is out of contract at the end of next season, and so Brighton might be weighing up a potential sale this summer as to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

It’d be a solid capture for Hull City as well, but if Connolly does become available this summer then expect more teams that just Hull to show an interest in taking him in.

Hull City return to action v Watford in the Championship this weekend.