Carrick hails ‘fantastic’ Middlesbrough defender after performance v Hull City

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Hull City 3-1 at the Riverside last night, with goals from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.
The three goalscorers, along with Man of the Match Isaiah Jones will steal the headlines, but the introduction of defender Anfernee Dijksteel equally had an impact on the team’s performance in the second-half.
Tommy Smith has been the regular at right-back since Carrick took the reins in October, starting every game in all competitions. However, the veteran was taken off at half-time with Dijksteel taking his place, adding more energy and linking up with fellow half-time substitute Jones on the right-hand side.
In an interview which appears on The Yorkshire Post, the Boro boss was full of praise for the Suriname international.
“Fantasic, and I was genuinely pleased for Anf because he’s had a tough run in not having a look of game time as Tommy has played so well. He’s deserved to play as he’s trained well and been there,” he said.
“He will have probably not been my biggest fan at times and rightly so. He hasn’t showed it, mind you, but he’s every right to show his dislike towards me as I have not picked him and he’s probably deserved to be picked for the way he has trained and his attitude.”
Dijksteel will be hoping he has done enough to start Boro’s next game, when they face fellow promotion-chasers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Monday.
A big opportunity for Dijksteel…
The 26-year-old was a regular before Carrick took charge, but as the Boro boss suggests, Smith has made the position his own and has been in great form. However, that great form has dipped somewhat in the past few games and so Dijksteel’s chance has come at a perfect time.
Carrick likes to play with a back four, but in possession then move into a back three with Ryan Giles pushing up further forwards and Smith moving to right centre-back. Smith perhaps provides more solidity and experience, but Dijksteel has played as a centre-back too and so can perform in this role just as well.
However, he adds more pace and directness with the ball, and his link-up play with Jones will get Middlesbrough fans excited, along with their head coach too. The Luton Town clash looks to be a huge game, and so if Dijksteel is selected he will need to make good on his opportunity to keep his place between now and the end of the season and beyond.