Carrick hails ‘fantastic’ Middlesbrough defender after performance v Hull City

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Hull City 3-1 at the Riverside last night, with goals from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.

The three goalscorers, along with Man of the Match Isaiah Jones will steal the headlines, but the introduction of defender Anfernee Dijksteel equally had an impact on the team’s performance in the second-half.

Tommy Smith has been the regular at right-back since Carrick took the reins in October, starting every game in all competitions. However, the veteran was taken off at half-time with Dijksteel taking his place, adding more energy and linking up with fellow half-time substitute Jones on the right-hand side.

In an interview which appears on The Yorkshire Post, the Boro boss was full of praise for the Suriname international.