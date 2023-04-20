Burnley keen to hold further talks with PL club regarding defender, but Clarets will have to wait

Burnley ‘are keen to hold further talks’ with Chelsea regarding Ian Maatsen’s future, but Vincent Kompany’s side will have to wait until Chelsea’s managerial situation is resolved.

That’s according to Football League World who also state that Chelsea are yet to decide on Marc Cucurella’s future at the club, which is putting further delays on a potential Burnley swoop for Maatsen.

The 21-year-old left-back has shone with Burnley in the Championship this season. He’s featured 35 times in the league, scoring four and assisting six after helping the Clarets secure their return to the Premier League earlier this month.

There’s been previous talks of Burnley wanting to make his stay permanent, but this new update from Football League World suggests that the move is on ice for the time being.

Maatsen to Burnley…

It’d be understandable that Kompany would want to keep the bulk of this squad intact for next season. And Maatsen has been an integral player for the Clarets this season so it’s no surprise to see that Burnley are so keen to sign him.

Chelsea though have a lot of spinning plates right now. A potential sale of Maatsen might be quite far down on their to-do list ahead of the summer, so Burnley will have to wait.

And that wait could see some more teams show an interest in the player. But Burnley will certainly have an advantage given the fact that Maatsen has enjoyed a solid season with the club, and that Burnley can now offer Premier League football.

Overall it would be a very decent summer signing if Burnley can pull it off.