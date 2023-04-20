Brentford keen on Bristol City defender, says journalist

Brentford are keeping tabs on Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, according to Darren Witcoop.

Vyner has been a near ever-present in the back-line at Ashton Gate this season. The centre back has played 42 times so far this campaign, only missing one game in the league.

The 25-year-old has been a rock in Nigel Pearson’s defence amid injuries to fellow centre-backs Tomas Kalas, Rob Atkinson, and Kal Naismith seeing the Robins left short on defensive options across the season.

It seems that Vyner’s performances in an inconsistent Bristol City side have caught the eyes of the top flight. Journalist Witcoop tweeted that Brentford are keeping tabs on Vyner ahead of a potential summer move despite Vyner reportedly being in talks over a long-term deal at Ashton Gate, with the Bees also interested in Burnley’s Connor Roberts, as per reports earlier this week.

Brentford are keeping tabs on Bristol City defender Zak Vyner. The Robins remain in talks to tie Vyner down long-term after the club triggered an extra year in his contract. The Bees also fancy landing Burnley’s Connor Roberts this summer #BCFC #BristolCity #BrentfordFC #burnley — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 20, 2023

Premier League interest…

Bristol City could be about to lose another one of their key players this season amid the continued speculation regarding Alex Scott’s potential move to the Premier League.

Vyner will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer after the club triggered the option to extend his current deal by an extra year. The extension gives the Robins breathing room in his future but could also leave them to be backed into a corner by any incoming offer from Brentford, with City possibly forced to accept a cut-price offer if Vyner shows little intention of signing a new long-term deal.

City previously lost defender Adam Webster to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019 in a £20million deal – if Vyner is to leave it seems unlikely that the Robins would be able to hold out for such a fee again given his contract situation.

Bristol City host Rotherham United on Saturday, with kick-off 3pm.