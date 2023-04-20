Blackburn Rovers’ position on potential seven-figure deal for loan man revealed

Blackburn Rovers will not be signing Clinton Mola permanently this summer and he is expected to be sold by VfB Stuttgart this summer, Kicker has said (via Sport Witness).

Blackburn Rovers added versatile defender Mola to their ranks last summer. They brought the Englishman back to his native country on an initial loan deal, though the option to make the move permanent was included in the deal.

Mola had found game time hard to come by in Germany, playing just 14 times for Stuttgart’s first-team.

He hasn’t fared much better with Rovers though, playing just six times across all competitions. The ex-Chelsea talent has found more action in the U21s setup, making seven appearances in the Premier League 2 while sitting out of every Championship matchday squad since Boxing Day.

Now, Rovers’ position on a possible summer deal has been confirmed in a report from German outlet Kicker.

They state that, somewhat unsurprisingly, Blackburn will not be triggering the option to buy Mola for €2m (around £1.7m) this summer. He will instead return to Stuttgart, who are hopeful of selling him.

Heading for pastures new…

Mola will return to Germany with a year remaining on his contract but after a tough season, it remains to be seen just where he ends up ahead of next season. As a left-sided defender who can play in a number of roles, he’s got traits that could make him a shrewd addition this summer and at 22, he’s got plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential.

There have been injury problems during his time at Ewood Park though and given the centre-back options on offer, he’s been unable to force his way into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s thinking.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to hear Rovers will opt against a permanent deal but they may well be in the market for more depth at centre-back ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hayden Carter and Dom Hyam have emerged as the go-to centre-back partnership. Scott Wharton, Ash Phillips and Daniel Ayala are among the other options, but the latter is out of contract this summer while Phillips is still only 17 years of age.