Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City remain interested in signing Cardiff City man, says journalist

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City remain interested in signing Cardiff City forward Mark Harris, according to Darren Witcoop.

Harris has seen his game time severely limited since the turn of 2023. The 24-year-old last started for the Bluebirds back in January and has made just six substitute appearances since.

The five-time Wales international featured in every game at the beginning of the season for Cardiff, seeing his run of games broken in mid-January against Millwall.

Harris sees his contract expire in South Wales at the end of the season and was reportedly priced out of a January move to Blackburn. Rovers saw Cardiff’s £700k asking price as too much given his contract situation.

It’s now been reported by Witcoop that Blackburn are set to head back in for the Welshman on a free transfer, with Stoke also keeping tabs on Harris.

Blackburn and Stoke remain keen on signing Cardiff forward Mark Harris on a free this summer. Both clubs, along with Wigan, saw offers for the Wales international rejected in January. Harris’ contract expires at the end of the season. #cardiffcity #BRFC #Blackburn #stokecity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 20, 2023

On the move…

Harris’ time at Cardiff seems to be up given his expiring contract, interest from elsewhere and his complete drop off in first team minutes.

Blackburn look set to lose marksman Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer and need to find a replacement for the outgoing striker, potentially seeing Harris as a cheap replacement.

Stoke will also be on the lookout for a striker given the lack of goals that Dwight Gayle has bagged starting as the main striker so far this season.

Harris would be a surprise signing for either team if they’re looking to bring someone into their starting line-up given Harris has bagged just ten goals in 93 games for Cardiff.

But as a free transfer, it’d still be a rather shrewd signing for both Blackburn and Stoke.