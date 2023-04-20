Birmingham City among sides keen on versatile Peterborough United star

Birmingham City are among the sides showing interest in Peterborough United forward Ephron Mason-Clark, as per TEAMtalk.

Peterborough United added Mason-Clark to their ranks last summer, bringing him in from Barnet to bolster their attacking ranks. Since then, the 23-year-old has been a big hit at London Road and could be a contender for their Player of the Season award.

Operating on the wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder or second striker, Mason-Clark has chipped in with 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games across all competitions. His performances have helped Posh into the play-off fight, with Darren Ferguson’s side sat in 5th as it stands.

Now though, it has been claimed they may have to fend off interest in key forward Mason-Clark this summer.

TEAMtalk states Championship sides have been making regular checks on the London-born star, with Birmingham City among the admirers. Posh hope to hold onto his services but could face bids if they miss out on promotion.

One to keep an eye on?

It’s no secret that Peterborough United are well versed in producing top talents, often recruiting players from lower leagues before selling them on for big fees. Mason-Clark could be one of the latest to follow that path after a successful first season in the EFL.

His form has been vital in Posh’s bid to revive their promotion hopes. He’s notched seven goal contributions in his last eight games (five goals, two assists), mainly operating on the left-wing.

If Posh go up, their chances of keeping Mason-Clark and their other players will increase massively. If they’re to miss out though, there could be some notable departures from London Road.