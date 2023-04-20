Amari’i Bell takes to Twitter after Luton Town secure their spot in the Championship play-offs

Luton Town were held to a 1-1 draw away at Reading in the Championship last night.

But a point was all that the Hatters needed to book their place in this season’s Championship play-offs. Rob Edwards’ side sit in 3rd place of the table and now have a 12-point lead over West Brom in 7th, securing their spot in the play-offs with three games of the season remaining.

It’s been another standout season for Luton Town who’ve undergone a managerial change too, with Edwards replacing Nathan Jones earlier in the season. But the ex-Watford boss has found a way to make Luton even more of a force in the second tier, with this their second consecutive play-off finish in the Championship.

And after last night’s game, defender Amari’i Bell took to Twitter with this message:

That time of the year 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XRX9T7a7WK — Amari'i Bell (@Amariibell) April 19, 2023

Onwards and upwards…

Luton and Edwards have a few games now to get into a play-off mindset. It’s been a long season already and the hard part is yet to come, and how Edwards might approach the next few games remains to be seen as the Hatters will want to take some form into the play-offs.

They have game against Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Hull City left – the upcoming game v Boro will be a good test for both sides, as both could yet end up meeting in the play-offs next month.

All in all though, it’s been another sublime season for Luton Town, who continue to defy the odds in the Championship.

Luton v Boro kicks off at 8pm on Monday night.