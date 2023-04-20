Ainsworth discusses Jake Clarke-Salter after QPR man is forced off early in return to action

QPR drew 1-1 at home to Norwich City in the Championship last night.

It’s another point for Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR, and a point that keeps them out of the relegation zone. Reading drew with Luton Town last night whilst Cardiff City beat Watford to move two points clear, leaving the R’s a point and a place above the drop zone.

Three games remain for QPR. Up next is a trip to Burnley before a trip to Stoke City the following weekend, ending the season at home to Bristol City next month.

Ainsworth needs all the help and players he can get right now and last night’s game saw the return of Jake Clarke-Salter after more than two months sidelined with a calf injury.

But the ex-Chelsea man lasted only an hour before coming off. He was holding his calf as he went down, but Ainsworth believes the situation regarding Clarke-Salter isn’t a serious one.

The QPR boss told West London Sport:

“I don’t think it’s anything serious and hopefully he will recover for Burnley, it not the two games after.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

One thing after another…

For Clarke-Salter and QPR, this season has been a very frustrating one. The defender finally secured a move away from Chelsea and he started this season very well, but injury soon took over and now it looks like he could face a very long wait before he’s back to full fitness.

And for Ainsworth, if Clarke-Salter can’t play again this season, it’ll certainly come as a blow. QPR’s defence has been shocking over the past few weeks but Clarke-Salter’s presence could help stop the rot, and potentially go towards keeping QPR in the division.

QPR take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, in what will be a very difficult outing for the Londoners.