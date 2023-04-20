3 Connor Roberts replacements Burnley should consider including Southampton man

Burnley defender Connor Roberts has been linked with a move to Brentford in the summer.

Brentford are reportedly long-term admirers of Roberts’, with the right-back said to be a target ahead of the summer transfer window despite Burnley achieving promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets will be playing top flight football again next season, although there is now the possibility that Roberts could be snapped up by Brentford despite playing a key role under Vincent Kompany this campaign.

Here are three replacements that Burnley should consider if Roberts leaves Turf Moor in the summer…

Max Aarons

Norwich City right-back Aarons could reportedly be on his way out of Norwich City in the summer, with the 23-year-old looks likely to miss out on promotion with Norwich this season – David Wagner’s side currently sat in 10th place.

Aarons has proven himself in the Premier League before with Norwich and has again shown this season he’s capable of playing at a higher level than the Championship. Aarons’ contract expires next summer with a cut price swoop possibly on the cards in the coming months.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal man Maitland-Niles has spent the season on loan at Premier League basement side Southampton, finding himself in and out of the team over the course of the season.

Maitland-Niles turns 26 next season and doesn’t seem to have much chance of breaking into the current Gunners’ side, especially with how well Arsenal’s campaign has gone so far, so it seems like the England international could be available again on loan or permanently in the summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters could be on the move in the summer with the twice-capped England international sat bottom of the Premier League with Southampton.

Unlike Maitland-Niles, Southampton is Walker-Peters’ parent club and with the St Mary’s outfit facing the drop, the 26-year-old may want to remain in the top flight to give himself a chance of adding to his England caps. Kompany’s Burnley side would be perfect for the energetic full-back although the former Spurs man could come with a hefty price tag.