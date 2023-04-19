What’s former Watford and Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay up to these days?

Malky Mackay managed Watford 2009 and 2011, and Cardiff City between 2011 and 2013.

As a player, Mackay represented the likes of Celtic, Norwich City, West Ham, and Watford. But the now 51-year-old entered management as Watford’s caretaker boss in 2008, landing the job on a permanent basis the next year.

He replaced Brendan Rodgers and steered Watford towards Championship safety in the 2009/10 season – a difficult campaign for the Hornets. Mackay left 33.33% win percentage from 99 games in charge, leaving for Cardiff City where he enjoyed the best spell of his managerial career to date.

Mackay oversaw 125 games and won 54 of them. He guided the club to a League Cup final in 2012 and then to the Championship title the follow season, before being sacked in December 2013.

So what’s Mackay up to these days?

Mackay took charge of Wigan Athletic almost a year after leaving Cardiff City. But his spell at the DW Stadium didn’t last long – he oversaw just 25 games and won five of them.

Then after a brief spell in caretaker charge of Scotland during the 2017/18 season, Mackay landed the Ross County job in May 2021 – almost six years after leaving Wigan Athletic.

And he remains in charge of the Scottish Premiership side. But his side currently sit bottom of the top flight table after a pretty disastrous season so far, with the club having taken just 27 points from 32 games so far.

Mackay has a total record of 22 wins in 81 games, with 41 of those ending in defeat. It’s certainly turning into a tough tenure for the Scot, but he’s fondly remembered by many south of the border, particularly by those at Cardiff City for his achievements on the pitch.