What’s former Swansea City and Wigan Athletic man Jordi Gomez up to these days?

Jordi Gomez played for Swansea City in the 2008/09 season, and for Wigan Athletic between 2009 and 2014.

Gomez, now age 37, began his career in his native Spain with Barcelona. He only ever made one cup appearance for the club before moving to Espanyol in the Spanish top tier.

Again, it was a difficult spell for Gomez, but during a loan spell with Swansea City in the 2008/09 Championship season, he really flourished – Gomez netted 12 goals in 44 league outings for the Swans and earned himself a spot in the Championship Team of he Year.

He then signed for Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis ahead of the 2009/10 campaign. In five years at the club, Gomez made 162 total appearances and scored 28 goals, playing a key role in the club’s 2013 FA Cup win and being named the club’s Player of the Year in 2014.

So what’s Gomez up to these days?

Gomez spent one year with Wigan in the Championship before being released. He then spent two seasons with Sunderland where he was a decent servant to the club, spending time out on loan at Blackburn Rovers during the second half of his second year on Wearside.

He then returned to Wigan briefly in the 2016/17 Championship season before returning to Spain with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish second tier.

Gomez was there for just as season before he ventured back out of his home country, joining Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia where he spent two seasons.

Then in 2018, Gomez joined Cypriot top tier side Omonia. In four seasons he made 120 total appearances, scoring 17 goals along the way. But a fallout between the fans and the owners of the club saw a breakaway club form – PAC Omonia 29M, who play in the Cypriot second tier.

And it’s for the breakaway club that Gomez plays for now.

In 550 total career appearances, Gomez has 91 goals to his name. He’s fondly remembered by many in England for being a very technically-gifted midfielder player, who had a lot of flair about his game and a keen eye for goal, which he’s retained throughout his ongoing career.