What’s former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle up to these days?

Owen Coyle was in charge of Burnley between 2007 and 2010, and Bolton Wanderers between 2010 and 2012.

Coyle, now age 56, made close to 700 league appearances as a player, playing the vast majority of his career in his native Scotland.

But he made his name as a manager with St Johnstone, with an impressive two-year spell at the club landing him the Burnley job in 2007.

He eventually guided the club to promotion from the Championship in 2009, winning the second tier title. Coyle’s Burnley beat Manchester United in their opening Premier League match at Turf Moor.

But Coyle left for Bolton Wanderers in January 2010. He oversaw 116 games in charge of the Clarets and won 42.24% of them, and he eventually oversaw 126 games as Bolton manager, but he left with a win rate of 33.33%.

After relegation to the Championship in 2012, Coyle would eventually leave midway through the following 2012/13 campaign.

So what’s Coyle up to now?

Coyle has enjoyed a rather nomadic managerial career since leaving Bolton Wanderers. After a brief spell with Wigan Athletic in 2013, he spent two years with MLS side Houston Dynamo, before landing the Blackburn Rovers job ahead of the 2016/17 season.

It would be another short-lived spell in England for Coyle though, winning just 11 of his 37 games in charge of the club before leaving in early 2017.

Coyle then had another unsuccessful and short stint with Ross County in Scotland, before taking a surprise job in India with Chennaiyin.

Again though, the tenure was a brief one with Coyle overseeing just 15 games. He won eight of them though and in the summer of 2020 he landed a job at fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur. He helped the club win their first ever piece of silverware in 2022.

He left in March last year and ahead of this season, he took over at Scottish outfit Queen’s Park. As things stand, Coyle has taken charge of 41 games and he’s won 23 of them.

His side currently sit in 2nd place of the Scottish Championship table and look to be on course for promotion to the Premiership.

Coyle’s now a vastly experienced manager, and he looks to have big things lying ahead of him still.