What could the summer hold for Blackburn Rovers’ 5 loaned out players?

Blackburn Rovers’ full focus will be on their ongoing promotion push but decisions will have to be made on their loaned out players this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have five players away from Ewood Park on temporary deals at the moment, with some emerging young talents while others are senior players on the fringes of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s plans.

With the end of the season nearing, we look at what the summer could hold for Rovers’ loanees…

Dilan Markanday

Markanday was an exciting addition to Blackburn Rovers’ ranks in January 2022 but since arriving from Spurs, he hasn’t kicked on quite as some would’ve hoped. He spent the first few months out injured and after struggling for game time under Tomasson, he was sent to Aberdeen in January.

That stint has yielded just one appearance, making for another tough season for Markanday. Looking to the summer, another temporary move seems likely, though it could be best for him to head to a team in League One or League Two this time around.

James Brown

24-year-old Brown has spent this season with Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers, switching to the latter in January.

At his age, game time has to be the priority and Brown has found that out on loan. It seems unlikely that he breaks into the Rovers side ahead of next season so a temporary or permanent move could be best for the Irish defender.

Dan Pike

Pike signed a two-year deal in 2021 but the option of a further 12 months is included. If not triggered, he’ll be free to move on as a free agent but if he is kept on, it again seems unlikely that he’ll break into the senior team.

The 21-year-old joined AFC Fylde for a third loan spell in March and he could be an attractive option for the National League North side if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Felix Goddard

Young goalkeeper Goddard is contracted to Blackburn until next summer. The German-born talent has spent much of this season on loan with Bamber Bridge and unless Rovers want to keep him. in their youth setup next season, another temporary move could be best for his development.

Daniel Butterworth

Last but not least is forward Butterworth, who could be heading for pastures new this summer.

His Blackburn Rovers contract is up at the end of the season and at 23, his future looks better served elsewhere. He has managed three goals and an assist in 27 League One outings for Port Vale this season and it would come as a surprise if his deal is extended with Rovers.