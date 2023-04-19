Vincent Kompany reveals latest regarding injuries to Burnley stars Nathan Tella and Hjalmar Ekdal

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed that Nathan Tella has ‘no damage’ following his injury and will hopefully feature again this season, although Hjalmar Ekdal remains ‘touch and go’.

The Clarets took another step towards confirming the Championship title last night despite conceding a late equaliser to draw away at Rotherham United.

Kompany has opted to rotate his side in recent games, but the absence of loan star Tella and Swedish defender Ekdal last night also forced Kompany into making changes. Tella was substituted off through injury in the draw against Reading, whilst Ekdal has been missing from the squad for the last two games.

Speaking to Burnley Express, Kompany revealed an update on the injured pair after the Rotherham game. Kompany said on Tella:

“We’ll do our best to recover Nathan before the end of the season, it might only be one game though.”

He later continued: “It’s not something that’s going to leave damage, he’s just got a small muscle injury and he’ll be back fully fit hopefully before the end of the season. There is no damage.”

Then, on Ekdal’s absence, he went on to say:

“You might not have known, but last week we had a little bit of an issue with Ekdal, so that’s why he hasn’t been involved in the squad.

“He [Hjalmar] is touch and go as well,” he later added. “I think it’s a little bit similar to Nathan (Tella).”

Fingers crossed…

There is still a chance that Tella could feature in front of the Burnley fans again before his loan spell ends and he returns to Southampton, although Burnley have reportedly opened talks to sign the winger permanently.

Ekdal’s possible return will be welcomed with Taylor Harwood-Bellis still working his way back to fitness, leaving Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil as Kompany’s main centre-backs.

The Rotherham United result last night means that Kompany’s side have now drawn back-to-back games, but such has been their dominance all season they still remain ten points clear at the top of the table and are destined to win the title.

Burnley host QPR on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.