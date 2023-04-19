Tony Mowbray issues update on double injury concern ahead of Sunderland’s clash with West Brom

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Edouard Michut and Danny Batth may both recover in time to face West Brom at the weekend.

Sunderland were left frustrated by Huddersfield Town last night as the Terriers grabbed a draw at the Stadium of Light to deal the Black Cats a blow in their play-off bid.

The points sees Sunderland climb to 8th place in the table, but they remain three points behind 5th place Millwall and one point behind 6th place West Brom, who have a game in hand.

Mowbray has been left with more injury headaches following the game too, with centre-back Batth forced off in injury time whilst French starlet Michut missed out with a back injury.

Now though, speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray revealed he’s hopeful that the injured pair will play against play-off rivals West Brom at the weekend. On Michut, Mowbray said:

“He’s (Michut) obviously got a bit of damage there, so it’s a question of whether he can play through that or not. We’ll see over the next few days whether he trains or not.”

Mowbray also spoke about Batth’s injury, adding:

“I don’t know how bad it is. We’re back in (on Wednesday) and everybody will be assessed.”

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Race against time…

Mowbray will be desperate to have the pair back with the West Brom clash set to hold the key to their play-off ambitions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in six games and have climbed the table back towards the play-off spots, but last night’s draw is a damaging one and leaves their top six hopes out of their hands.

Batth’s availability will be crucial to Sunderland’s chances of getting a result at The Hawthorns, with the 32-year-old playing 40 games this season. He remains the Black Cats’ only fit senior centre-back, seeing Luke O’Nien fill in at centre-back whilst full-back Trai Hume has also deputised in the middle recently. Young substitute Joe Anderson made just his third appearance for the club last night too.