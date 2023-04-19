Stoke City attacker set to miss Cardiff City clash in fresh injury blow for the Potters

Stoke City lost 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic in the Championship last night.

Stoke City have now lost their last two in the league, and they’re winless in four ahead of their trip to Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Only three games stand between Stoke City and the end of the season. It looks like the summer will come at a good time for the Potters whose positive form earlier this year has slowly dwindled – Alex Neil’s side have now won just one of their last seven.

And their task on Saturday may be made more difficult with StokeonTrentLive revealing that attacker Jacob Brown is likely to miss the weekend’s trip to Wales.

The 25-year-old came off after just half an hour with a hamstring injury – it comes after Ben Wilmot suffered a back injury in the game v West Brom last week, but Neil is set to welcome back Ben Pearson from suspension this weekend.

Neil told StokeonTrentLive:

“It’s disappointing. It meant we had lost the two Bens and Jacob and for the next game we’ll probably lose Ben (Wilmot) and Jacob, who are key players for us. But again it gives other players an opportunity. Ben (Pearson) is back on Saturday.”

A blow for Stoke City…

Brown has been one of Stoke’s key players this season. He’s played 38 times in the Championship this season and has scored seven goals – nine goals in all competitions with the bulk of those coming in 2023.

And it comes at a bad time too with Stoke’s form having returned to the form from the first half of the season. There was a lot of hype around Stoke a few weeks ago but last night’s defeat was a really humbling one for the Potters, who have another tough game against a struggling side on Saturday.

The game v Cardiff City kicks off at 3pm.