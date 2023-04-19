QPR injury news ahead of Norwich City: Duo in line to return but defender ruled out for rest of season

QPR host Norwich City in the Championship tonight.

It’s another crucial game for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in their bid for Championship safety this season. The R’s go into this one on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City last time out, with the R’s now winless in six and with just one win in 19 league outings.

The Londoners sit in 20th place of the table and just a point above the drop zone, compared to Norwich City who sit in 11th and two points outside the play-off places.

Tonight’s game will be another tough one but on a positive note for Ainsworth, Jake Clarke-Salter and Tim Iroegbunam have been tipped to return to the side tonight. West London Sport say that the duo could return to action after separate injuries, but also that Osman Kakay will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

All nor nothing…

QPR have four games to salvage their Championship status. And they’re four very tough games with trips to Burnley and Stoke City following tonight’s game, before ending the season at home to Bristol City.

But having players like Clarke-Salter and Iroegbunam back in time for the final few games is certainly a boost for Ainsworth. Both players can offer versatility in different areas of the pitch, and both give Ainsworth some more squad depth at a crucial point in the season.

Norwich though will be right up for the task tonight as they know they’ll need a win to keep their top-six hopes alive.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.