Promising update emerges on vital Sheffield Wednesday player amid recent injury absence

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass could be in contention for a return against Exeter City this weekend, Darren Moore has said.

Sheffield Wednesday man Windass has been back at his best this season after struggling with injuries over the 2021/22 campaign. He’s managed 15 goals and seven assists in 37 games across all competitions but he’s missed the last eight League One games through injury.

In that time, Wednesday have slipped out of the automatic promotion spots but after defeating Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, it will be hoped they’re back on track.

Now, following the much-needed win over the Gas, a promising update has emerged from Owls boss Moore regarding Windass.

As quoted by The Star, Moore stated that the star attacker will be checked on ahead of this weekend’s clash with Exeter City, saying he ‘could be 50/50’ for the tie. He said:

“We’ll check on Josh for Saturday. It could be 50-50 for Saturday but we’ll see.”

A welcome return?

It remains to be seen whether or not Windass is deemed fit for a return but whenever he does return, his presence will provide a massive boost for Moore and co. Regardless of whether he’s deployed up top or in attacking midfield, the 29-year-old is nearly always an impactful player and having him for the final games of the season could be crucial.

He looks a level above League One at times so it will be hoped he can come back as soon and as safely as possible.

If Wednesday are to break back into the automatic promotion spots they need to remain faultless and hope Ipswich Town and/or Plymouth Argyle slip up. With three games remaining, the Owls have only Exeter City, Shrewsbury Town and Derby County left to play.