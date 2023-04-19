Millwall watch over former target ahead of potential summer swoop – Galatasaray among sides also in attendance

Millwall were among the clubs watching over Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet against Hearts at the weekend, as per The Scottish Sun.

Millwall’s failed winter swoop for Hibs star Nisbet has been well documented, with the striker all set to head for South London before a last-minute change of heart saw him remain at Easter Road.

Since then, he’s taken his tally for the season to 10 goals in 13 outings after being cast to the sidelines until December through an ACL injury.

Claims of fresh Championship interest emerged recently. Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers were all said to be keeping tabs on the striker ahead of the summer the Daily Mail (via the Daily Record Live, 18.04.23, 07:10) and now, fresh rumours are circulating regarding interest in the 26-year-old.

The Scottish Sun has said Millwall were among the sides watching over Nisbet in last weekend’s game with Hearts in which he netted the only goal of the game. Turkish giants Galatasaray were also in attendance though, potentially providing further competition in the chase for his services.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

The right time for a move?

After opting out of a move to Millwall late in January, it feels like the summer could be the right time for Nisbet to head for pastures new. He’s back to his best after a long spell out through his ACL injury and as he continues to impress in Scotland, you can’t help but feel he’s ready for a challenge at a high level.

Millwall previously struck a deal, so you would think they will be confident if they opt to pursue Nisbet again this summer.

However, with Galatasaray keeping tabs on his performances and fellow Championship sides keen, the Lions’ former target looks to have plenty of options available.