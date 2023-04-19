Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: Injury problems mounting for Carrick

Middlesbrough host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Middlesbrough welcome the Tigers to the Riverside with Michael Carrick’s side looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in April after they put Norwich City to the sword in a 5-1 win last Friday.

Boro have slipped below Luton Town into 4th place amid a dip in form of late. The Norwich result was their first victory in three games and it will be hoped they can build on that heading into the final few games of the season.

Hull City meanwhile have been a tough team to beat lately. Liam Rosenior’s side are unbeaten in their last five games, with their last three fixtures all coming against sides in the top nine places in the league.

Middlesbrough team news

Carrick admitted that his Boro side could be down to bare bones with Aaron Ramsey (ankle) and Marcus Forss (knee) both forced off against Norwich with injuries.

The duo are both doubts to face Hull City and look set to join Dael Fry, Riley McGree and Matt Clarke on the sidelines.

Predicted XI

Steffen

Smith

McNair

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Mowatt

Jones

Akpom

Hackney

Archer

Carrick will likely remain with an unchanged backline given there are no new injuries in the defence, with Fry’s absence seeing the back four remain unchanged for the past four games.

The midfield will need changing after Ramsey and Forss picked up injuries and with McGree already out, there could be a chance for forgotten man Isaiah Jones to make his first start for Boro in 2023.

Alex Mowatt replaced Ramsey in the first half last time out while Hayden Hackney moved onto the left-hand side, so Carrick possibly starting in the same fashion given his depleted options for wide midfielders.