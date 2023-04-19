Manchester City defender most interested in Sheffield United switch, report claims

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is most interested in a return to Sheffield United amid links to Aston Villa, according to 90min.

Walker is a boyhood Blades fan after growing up in Sheffield and coming through the ranks at United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. The Sheffield-born ace has gone on to amass 75 caps for England and has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City since making the £50m move to the Etihad from Spurs in 2017.

However, Walker has found himself on the periphery at times this season, with the 32-year-old starting just 15 of City’s 30 Premier League games so far. A change of shape has seen John Stones and teenager Rico Lewis come into the fold to challenge Walker’s previously nailed down spot.

Now, according to 90min, City are happy to let Walker leave at the end of his current contract which expires in the summer of 2024 although a more imminent move could still happen. Walker is said to be most interested in returning to Bramall Lane but Aston Villa are also linked.

A romantic reunion?

Sheffield United are on the verge of a return to the Premier League with Paul Heckingbottom’s side opening up an eight-point gap above Luton Town in 3rd place with just four games left to play.

It would seem key to any move that United may launch for Walker that they are in the Premier League, especially if Villa’s interest materialises. Given Walker’s reputation in the English game and Premier League, it would be unlikely the Blades and Villa are the only two teams wanting to make a move happen.

Despite seeing his game time limited at City this season, the four-time Premier League winner still started both of England’s most recent internationals.

Sheffield United take on Walker’s Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.