Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Josh Windass injury update, League Two star scouted + more

Sheffield Wednesday’s full focus is on their ongoing bid to break back into the automatic promotion spots over the final three games of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s shock collapse means Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have their fate in their own hands, sitting above the Owls having played a game less.

Wednesday did manage a big win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night though, keeping themselves in touch with the automatic promotion spots after their top-two rivals both won as well. They didn’t come through unscathed with Akin Famewo being forced off in the second half after netting what proved to be the decisive goal.

Moore seemed cautiously optimistic over the groin issue though, telling The Star after the game that the hope is he was just struggling with tightness and fatigue rather than an injury.

That wasn’t the only piece of injury news delivered by Moore either. The hope is that star forward Josh Windass could be in contention to face Exeter City on Saturday afternoon after an extended absence for the Owls star.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss said Windass will be checked on ahead of the game and ‘could be 50/50’ to return.

Elsewhere, there have been claims of interest in AFC Wimbledon star Ali Al-Hamadi ahead of the summer. The Iraqi international has been a huge hit since joining the Dons from Wycombe Wanderers in January, managing nine goals and an assist in 17 games for Johnnie Jackson’s side despite their struggle for form in League Two.

Wednesday aren’t the only ones said keen though, so there could be a battle for his signature. Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have scouted Al-Hamadi too, as have Burnley, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, and Ipswich Town.

As touched on before, Sheffield Wednesday face Exeter City in a huge clash at Hillsborough this weekend.