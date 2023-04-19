Latest Millwall news: League One star on the radar, 30-y/o out for the season + more

Millwall are firmly in the fight for the Championship play-offs but their hopes took a hit on Tuesday night after falling to a narrow defeat against Birmingham City.

Millwall took a big step towards sealing a top-six spot with a win over fellow play-off hopefuls Preston North End at the weekend. However, Lukas Jutkiewicz’s goal proved the difference on Tuesday night, leaving the Lions with work still to do.

Following the defeat against John Eustace’s side, manager Gary Rowett confirmed they’ll be without Murray Wallace for the run-in too.

He was forced off in the early stages of the win over Preston and after initial fears that he’d be facing an extended spell out, it has been confirmed that the left-side defender will not play again this season as a result.

Wallace isn’t the only defender to be ruled out for the rest of the season either. Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has suffered a fractured eye socket and after undergoing surgery, it has emerged that he will not play a part in Millwall’s fight for promotion.

The centre-back picked up the blow in the latter stages of the Lions’ draw with West Brom at the start of the month.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Elsewhere, there have been recent developments on the transfer front. A report from Football League World has said Millwall are among the sides keen on Charlton Athletic star Miles Leaburn ahead of the summer transfer window. Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town were also mentioned as admirers in the report, while Aston Villa were first linked by The Sun over the weekend.

However, in the wake of the Villa rumours and before Football League World’s report, Addicks boss Dean Holden vowed that their emerging star is not for sale.

Millwall face Wigan Athletic this weekend in a tie Rowett and co should be taking all three points from.