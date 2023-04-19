‘It’s a blow’ – Gary Rowett confirms Millwall man will miss the rest of the season

Millwall defender Murray Wallace is set to miss the rest of the season, as confirmed by Gary Rowett.

Millwall were hit with a big concern regarding Wallace when he was forced off just seven minutes into the important win over Preston North End at the weekend. Rowett said at the time at it wasn’t looking good for the left-sided defender and as a result, he was absent on Tuesday night.

Wallace was among those cast to the sidelines through injury as the Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City.

Now, following the game, Millwall’s fears over the 30-year-old’s injury have been confirmed.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett stated that Wallace is poised to miss the rest of the season. He will sit out alongside fellow defender Charlie Cresswell, while it is hoped that Ryan Leonard can return soon. He said:

“Muzza also looks as if he is going to be out for the season as well. It’s one of those where we’ve had some pretty big injuries at poor times of the season.

“We’re at a stage now where we’ve got to do what we need to do with the players we’ve got available. And we’ve got good enough players available.

“It’s a blow to lose those players. Hopefully Lenny isn’t a million miles away.”

In Wallace’s absence…

Scott Malone came on for Wallace when he was substituted at the weekend and it was him who took the starting berth at left-back against Birmingham City. Despite the injury to Wallace though, there still could be competition for the place in Rowett’s XI.

Versatile star Callum Styles has recently been back in action and while he was only fit enough to feature off the bench on Tuesday night, he could take the spot at left-back. He put in some promising performances there prior to his long-term quad injury and could claim that place back once deemed ready to start.

Until then though, it seems Malone will be the favoured option as Wallace’s replacement.