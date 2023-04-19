‘I like it here’ – Preston North End loan man coy on future ahead of return to Tottenham Hotspur

Preston North End loan man Troy Parrott has refused to be drawn on what his future could hold but has spoken highly of life at Deepdale.

Preston added Parrott to their ranks in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Spurs on a season-long deal. His latest shot in the Championship came off the back of a strong season at MK Dons, managed 10 goals and seven assists in 47 outings.

However, as he did in his previous stint with Millwall, Parrott has struggled for goals at this level. He’s netted just three times in 30 appearances for the Lilywhites, with his last coming in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town in February.

As he prepares to return to Tottenham, Parrott has now been quizzed on what the future holds for him.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the Preston loan man spoke highly of life at Deepdale but admitted he’s not focusing on what could be to come. He said:

“I don’t want to think about that too much right now but I do like it here, I like the players, I like the staff, I like the people around the building but I don’t want to speak on it too early.”

What next for Parrott?

Republic of Ireland international Parrott has been tipped for a bright future for a while and has been viewed in high regard back with parent club Spurs. His spell with MK Dons displayed what he’s capable of at a senior level but this season has made for another tough spell in front of goal for the striker.

The 21-year-old’s endeavour and link up play stands out but the goals just haven’t flowed.

It remains to be seen just what Spurs have planned for this summer or if he’s in Preston’s thinking moving forward. For now though, the Dublin-born striker will be looking to end the season as strongly as possible as Ryan Lowe’s men fight it out for a play-off spot.