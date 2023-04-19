Eustace hails ‘outstanding’ individual after Birmingham City’s win over Millwall

Birmingham City beat Millwall 1-0 in the Championship last night.

A goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz in the 28th minute sealed a surprise, but still memorable victory for Birmingham City at The Den last night. They beat top-six hopefuls and a former manager in Gary Rowett, with the win lifting Blues up into 15th place of the Championship table.

There were some impressive individual performances last night. But one name who caught the eye was Jobe Bellingham – the 17-year-old made just his second league start of the season and his 19th league appearance in total, and John Eustace reserved praise for the Englishman after the game.

He told the club:

“It’s been really important that we develop Jobe in the right way, we give him the right minutes at the right time. You can see the performance from tonight, from the start of the season, you can see he’s really grown this season, and his performance tonight was outstanding.

“To come here at Millwall and really show the maturity he did – he calmed the game down at times, putting his foot on the ball, getting a simple pass off. There’s so much more to come from him but it’s important we do it in the right way, and we manage him right.”

One for the future…

Bellingham obviously has some big footsteps to follow in. And he’s had troubles with injury this season, so it’s been a sort of stop-start campaign for him.

But he showed last night that he’s a player capable of playing at Championship level. He’s got maturity beyond his years and he’s just one of a number of Blues youngster making their mark under Eustace.

The competition will surely help to drive players like Bellingham forward and it’s giving fans a lot of hope for next season, with recent results having been rather positive as well.

Things are certainly looking up for Blues, who are next in action against strugglers Blackpool this weekend.