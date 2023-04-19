Corberan discusses Okay Yokuslu fitness ahead of West Brom v Sunderland this weekend

West Brom shot up the table and into 6th after their 2-0 win over Blackpool last night.

Goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman either side of half-time sealed the win for the Baggies, who all of a sudden look like they might be partaking in this season’s Championship play-offs.

But there’s still work to do with games against Sunderland, Sheffield United, Norwich City, and Swansea City coming up, with the Black Cats visiting The Hawthorns this weekend.

It’s bound to be a close-fought and memorable game between two sides vying for a place in the play-offs, but one player who may not feature in this one is Okay Yokuslu.

The 29-year-old is carrying an ankle injury which has ruled him out of the last four, and Corberan doesn’t look ready to take any risks on the Turkish midfielder.

He told BirminghamLive:

“Unfortunately I cannot give you the answer [whether Yokuslu will feature v Sunderland]. I would like to say yes, or no, but I don’t know yet. We need to wait the next two days to see how he arrives in training.

“Now there aren’t too many weeks to wait, hopefully we recover him for the next week because we have three games in a week. It means that we are going to need players to cover the needs of these types of games. Let’s see how he reacts to this.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Back soon…

Yokuslu’s injury certainly doesn’t seem to be a major one. It seems to be a case of game-by-game whether or not Yokuslu will return, but now that his side are right back in top-six contention, Corberan might be inclined to rest the midfielder for a potential play-off bout.

But that will be difficult after Nathaniel Chalobah picked up an injury v Blackpool last night. He looks like he could now miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury and so it’s become a bit of a balancing act for Corberan.

Sunday’s game v Sunderland kicks off at 12pm, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.