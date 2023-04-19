Comment: Sheffield United should set sights on Liverpool ace amid new Fabrizio Romano claims

Sheffield United are on course for a return to Premier League football and they’re going to need some new faces should they make the expected rise to the top-flight.

Sheffield United have been able to rely on Wes Foderingham in goal this season, with Adam Davies serving as his deputy. Foderingham has kept 18 clean sheets this season and conceded just 33 times in 40 outings, but the 32-year-old hasn’t played in the Premier League before.

It means goalkeeper is a position that the Blades could bolster this summer if they go up, with Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone mentioned as a target last month.

However, with new developments emerging from Fabrizio Romano, one man United should consider is Caoimhin Kelleher.

A trusty shot-stopper…

Romano has reported on Twitter that Liverpool could be in the market for a new back-up ‘keeper in order to free 24-year-old Kelleher to find regular game time elsewhere. Potential suitors are on alert in case he becomes available and Sheffield United should certainly be among those keen.

Understand Liverpool could also look at new back up goalkeeper in the summer as Caoimhin Kelleher hopes to get more minutes as regular starter elsewhere next season. 🔴 #LFC Many clubs are already showing interest in Kelleher loan deal in case Liverpool gives the green light. pic.twitter.com/YxnN816feu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2023

Kelleher has been a trusty no.2 for Liverpool, providing cover and competition for Brazilian star Alisson. He’s mainly played in cup competitions but has been called upon in the Premier League too, managing 10 clean sheets in 20 games for the Anfield outfit.

The Republic of Ireland international is a mature, composed figure in between the sticks. He offers decent distribution and a reliable shot-stopping ability, with the latter on show in penalty shootouts for Liverpool before.

As is the case with many goalkeepers, Kelleher just needs a chance to prove he can star at a high level on a regular basis. A move to Sheffield United – be it temporary or permanently – would give him the platform to prove himself and develop away from Liverpool, making him an ideal goalkeeping option if the Blades want a new shot-stopper this summer.