Charlton Athletic’s Michael Hector shares social media message after MK Dons win

Charlton Athletic beat MK Dons 1-0 in League One last night.

Dean Holden’s side returned to winning ways after their 6-0 humbling at Ipswich Town last weekend. The Addicks’ form of late has been patchy to say the least, but last night’s win – courtesy of a Jack Payne goal in the second half – lifts them up into 10th place of the table ahead of the final three games.

A top-six finish isn’t possible for Charlton. But a 10th place finish would mark a solid turnaround from Holden and his players after a fairly disastrous start to the 2022/23 season under Ben Garner.

And after last night’s win, January signing Michael Hector had this to say on Twitter:

Good solid response after the weekend 👊🏽 FairPlay to the fans that made the trip ⚽️❤️ — Michael Hector (@Big_Hec35) April 19, 2023

The 30-year-old Hector joined on a free transfer in January after sending the first half of this season without a club. Since, the former Fulham man has featured 14 times in League One for the Addicks, with last night’s clean sheet being the fourth that Hector has played a part in.

A new contract in the offing?

Hector certainly brings experience to this Charlton side. He’s a player who’s played a number of games in the Football League throughout his career and at 30 years old, he has plenty of years left ahead of him.

He only signed a six-month deal with the club back in January. But Hector is really giving Holden and the club something to think about ahead of the summer, and a few more positive performances from him in the final games of the season could easily see him land a new deal.

Up next for the Addicks is a home game v Morecambe this weekend.