Carlos Corberan issues concerning injury update regarding West Brom midfielder

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Nathaniel Chalobah’s injury ‘doesn’t look like an easy’ one after he was forced off against Blackpool.

West Brom have had their fair share of injuries to contend with of late and after a damning blow to striker Daryl Dike at the weekend, yet another concern emerged in the midweek win over relegation threatened Blackpool.

Chalobah has found action of late amid a number of problems in the midfield ranks but shortly before the break, the former Chelsea talent went down and was ultimately forced off.

Following the tie, Corberan issued an early update. Speaking to the Express and Star, the Spaniard admitted the latest blow ‘doesn’t look like an easy injury’ as they wait to see just how serious it is. He said:

“It was another injury which happened by accident in the game. Today, for me, I was watching a Chalobah who was very sharp, with one level of agility in his action to impact the game. I was enjoying watching him.

“Unfortunately we lost him and it doesn’t look like an easy injury.

“Ankle [injury],” he later added. “He was jumping, and when he touched the ground – not like Dike, whose was the Achilles – it looks like the ligament of the ankle. We don’t know how serious it is, on Wednesday we’re going to have a scan and we’ll know more, but it’s going to be difficult.”

Another concern for Corberan…

It remains to be seen just what the results of Chalobah’s scan show but it makes for another nervous wait for the Baggies.

Their midfield problems have given Corberan a bit of a headache over recent weeks, with go-to pairing Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby both spending time out of late as well. It has seen Chalobah come into the side alongside Taylor Gardner-Hickman while Jake Livermore has been back in the matchday squad on a couple of occasions too.

As the fight for one of the play-off spots goes down to the wire, whoever is fielded in central midfield over the final weeks of the season will have to be at the top of their game. It will be hoped that Turkish star Yokuslu can make a comeback soon after Molumby’s successful return to the side given that both have been mainstays since Corberan’s arrival.