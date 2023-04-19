Burnley’s stance on Jordan Beyer claimed after €15m reveal, but confusion remains

Jordan Beyer has been something of an unsung hero for Burnley this season.

The Germany U21 defender joined on loan ahead of this season and looked set to play a back-up role for Vincent Kompany’s side. But the injury to Taylor Harwood-Bellis meant that Beyer was perhaps playing more than he expected, and he’s performed probably better than most expected too.

He’s since featured 29 times in the Championship, playing a key role in his side’s promotion to the Premier League. And there’s been a lot of discussion about his future beyond this season with Burnley having been reported to have an option to buy Beyer long ago.

This week though, Beyer’s situation was clarified. Reports coming out of Europe revealed that the Clarets have a €15million option to buy the 22-year-old, and further reports this morning are suggesting that Burnley will take up that option.

German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness) say that Burnley want to keep Beyer at the club beyond this season and hat parent club Borussia Monchengladbach would be happy to claim €15million for Beyer, but the report fails to make a definitive confirmation on the matter.

What next?

Burnley will be fully focused on winning the title right now. They’ve had some poor results of late and Kompany won’t be happy about that, despite his side earning promotion, so don’t expect any clear movement on the Beyer front until the end of the season.

But the German defender has certainly given Burnley a difficult decision to make. He’s proved his worth but €15million remains a lot of money for a player without any Premier League experience, so it’s a tough one for the Clarets to weigh up.

Up next for them is a home game v QPR this weekend.