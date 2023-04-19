Burnley’s clear stance over Wout Weghorst’s future emerges as Manchester United loan nears an end

Burnley’s loaned out striker Wout Weghorst does not have a future at Turf Moor and will be allowed to leave this summer, according to Football Insider.

Burnley are set to let Weghorst leave in the summer with the 30-year-old currently on loan at Manchester United.

Weghorst joined the Old Trafford side in the January window, cutting his loan spell at Besiktas short in order to make the move happen. However, the Dutchman has failed to score in the league for United in 11 games, seemingly leaving Vincent Kompany unimpressed.

Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 in a £12m move from German side VFL Wolfsburg but left the Clarets when they were relegated just five months later, joining Besiktas on loan before switching to Manchester United in January

Now, according to Football Insider, Weghorst will be on the move again with Kompany believing he doesn’t fit the style of play at Turf Moor.

On the move…

Weghorst looks set to be on the move for the fourth transfer window in a row, with The Sun recently reporting that Besiktas are interested in bringing him back to Turkey for a second stint.

The Dutchman previously bagged nine goals and four assists in 18 games in total for the Super Lig side and would seem a smart signing again for Besiktas. The striker’s reputation in England isn’t exactly a glowing one after a difficult time with Burnley and a fruitless stint with Manchester United, so his services could be best used on the continent looking forward.

Burnley can seal the league title with victory at the weekend when they host QPR on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.