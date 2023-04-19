Burnley honing in on first summer signing with Clarets making efforts to sign 26-year-old

Burnley have ‘made their move’ to sign Rangers’ Ryan Kent, reports Daily Mail.

Kent, 26, has recently been linked with a move to Burnley ahead of his Rangers contract expiring at the end of this season.

The former Liverpool man has been a prominent player for Gers since arriving on a permanent deal during the 2019/20 campaign, with 33 goals to his name in 217 total appearances for the Scottish giants. But now it seems like Kent is returning south of the border.

Burnley have already sealed their promotion to the Championship and their summer transfer business looks to be starting early, with Daily Mail saying that Vincent Kompany’s side have made their move to bring in Kent on a free transfer in the summer.

A solid first signing?

Burnley will need a lot of reinforcements in the summer transfer window if they’re to stay a Premier League side beyond next season.

They have a good squad now but a lot of the players signed under Kompany are lacking any Premier League experience, so more is needed.

And whilst Kent lacks top flight experience too, he’s impressed with Rangers over the past few seasons and he now seems ready to make the step up, and Burnley could be an ideal place for him.

He’s a very technically-gifted player with a lot of pace, potentially making him a perfect fit for a Burnley side who play with a high tempo and with a lot of pace going forward.

It looks like a solid signing for Kompany’s side, who return to action v QPR this weekend.