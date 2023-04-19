Burnley facing European competition in pursuit of 21-year-old star – deal expiring this summer

Burnley are interested in signing FC Zurich defender Becir Omeragic on a free transfer in the summer but face competition from Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Braga, according to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness).

The Clarets are eyeing a move to sign the highly-rated 21-year-old Swiss defender at the end of his contract in the summer.

Omeragic has played 16 times for FC Zurich in the Swiss top flight, also appearing in the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds and being named in Switzerland’s preliminary squad for the World Cup last year.

Predominately featuring at centre-back, Omeragic has also played at full-back and defensive midfield as he learns his trade in a poor campaign by FC Zurich’s standards. Last year’s run away champions are just one point off the foot of the table this time around.

Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) states that Burnley are joined by German outfits Hoffenheim and Augsburg as well as Portuguese side Braga and two unnamed French sides in admiring the youngster. Omeragic’s contract situation means he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Zurich to Turf Moor…

Burnley are already looking forward to a Premier League return with their recruitment department seeking to unearth more European talent.

Since Vincent Kompany’s arrival, the Clarets have moved for talent across smaller European leagues, seeing eight players arrive from the Belgian league this season alone, with eyes now being cast on the Swiss league and Omeragic in particular.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ future remains unknown with the Manchester City loanee currently heading back to the Etihad in the summer, whilst Jordan Beyer would reportedly cost €15m to make his deal permanent from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Given the potential departures in the backline, signing Omeragic – who has 106 FC Zurich appearances to his name – could mark some really smart business.