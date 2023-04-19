Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: New worry over 24-y/o, defender in full training

Blackburn Rovers face Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackburn Rovers host Coventry City at Ewood Park in a huge game in the Championship play-off fight.

Rovers are winless in four but are still clinging onto a spot in the top-six. They occupy 6th as it stands, one point ahead of tonight’s opponents with a game in hand heading into the final weeks of the season.

As for Coventry City, they only ended a three-game winless run with a victory against QPR at the weekend. They would move above Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side with a win but Rovers will still have a game in hand.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Speaking ahead of the game, Tomasson revealed the only new injury worry is to utility man Tayo Edun. The 24-year-old has found chances hard to come by this season and ‘got a hit’ while playing for the U21s.

He added there are ‘question marks’ that will be clarified on Tuesday. The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Bradley Dack is among those with a questionable status, adding that doubt also surrounds Harry Pickering after he limped through the latter stages of the Hull City.

In positive news though, long-term absentee Daniel Ayala has returned to full training and could be in contention in the latter stages of the season.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Hyam

Rankin-Costello

Travis

Morton

Dolan

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

With Pickering a doubt and Tayo Edun struggling, Joe Rankin-Costello’s versatility could come in handy by shifting over to the left-hand side while Callum Brittain takes his spot on the left.

Tyler Morton’s performance against Hull City warrants another start for him while moving Tyrhys Dolan out to the right and Sam Gallagher into the middle seems logical in attack.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow night.