Blackburn Rovers boss spotted in EFL scouting mission – Sheffield United wanted to sign him in January

Rochdale midfielder Ethan Brierley was close to joining both Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Rochdale youth academy. He only made his league debut for the League Two side last season, but he’s now racked up 21 League Two appearances in this campaign, with a goal and six assists to the midfielder’s name.

Sheffield United had taken Brierley on trial earlier in the season. But the Blades couldn’t make the move happen due to them being placed under a sudden transfer embargo. A move to Blackburn Rovers looked like it was set to follow, but Rovers’ deadline day capitulation saw the move fall through.

And LancsLive are now reporting that Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was in attendance at Rochdale’s game v Tranmere Rovers in League Two last night, likely watching over Brierley ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The midfielder played all 90 minutes and was on hand to provide the assist for Rochdale’s first goal of the night, as they clawed from behind to see the game end 2-2.

Summer move inbound?

Brierley will for sure feel hard done by after missing out moves to two Championship clubs in January. But he’s not let that impact his performances as he’s been in decent form for Rochdale ahead of the summer transfer window.

And Tomasson’s presence at last night’s game surely suggests that he was watching over Brierley. And it also suggests that Blackburn will make another move for the player this summer, but they can’t rule out the likes of Sheffield United or any other linked side joining the race.

For Brierley, an exciting summer lays ahead. But for Rovers, a huge fixture in the Championship lies ahead – they face Coventry City tonight in arguably their biggest game of the season so far.