Birmingham City man lauds teammates in public message after return to action in Millwall win

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has lauded his Blues teammates after he made his return to the first-team in the 1-0 win against Millwall.

Etheridge played his first league game of the season for Blues last night after he replaced the injured John Ruddy late in the first-half.

The 33-year-old stopper was instrumental in Birmingham City’s win at The Den last night, keeping a clean sheet to ensure Lukas Jutkiewicz’s first-half strike would remain the game’s only goal. Etheridge has been the no.2 at St Andrew’s this season with Ruddy playing every league minute available before he was substituted.

Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the win in South Bermondsey, Etheridge praised his teammates’ determination and will hope to build upon his personal performance if Ruddy remains sidelined against Blackpool at the weekend.

Nice to be back out there last night. Massive 3 points away from home, not an easy place to go. Boys dug deep and showed real maturity and togetherness to get us over the line. Few more games to go and we hope to do the same 🔵⚪️ #Birmingham #together #football #goalkeeper #KRO pic.twitter.com/N2niG8bcJV — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) April 19, 2023

Big performance…

It’s been a very different season this campaign to what Etheridge has become accustomed to in the past, with Ruddy’s form between the sticks seeing the former Cardiff City ‘keeper play second fiddle.

But now Etheridge could have the chance to reclaim the no.1 jersey after making a good account of himself on his return last night. The Philippines international made six saves as well as three high claims to keep Millwall out and help Blues return to winning ways after suffering defeat against Sunderland at the weekend.

The win sees Birmingham City climb to 15th place in the table with just one defeat coming in their last six games as John Eustace’s side look to end the season as strongly as possible to set themselves up for the summer.

Birmingham City host Blackpool on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.