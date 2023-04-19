3 out-of-work managers Walsall should consider after significant Michael Flynn decision

Walsall have parted ways with manager Michael Flynn amid a dreadful run of form for the Saddlers.

Walsall are winless in seven after a 3-0 defeat to Harrogate Town on Tuesday night. They’ve now gone three games without scoring, leaving them in 15th with three games remaining.

Pressure has been piling on Flynn’s shoulders and now, he has been relieved of his duties by the club. With that in mind, here are three out-of-work managers the club should turn their attention to…

David Artell

Artell has a good lower league reputation after building Crewe Alexandra into League Two promotion winners. He’s got a great reputation for developing young players and working under a budget so could be a shrewd appointment ahead of the summer.

It is a bit of a surprise that he’s been out of work since April 2022 but the Walsall job could be a good chance for him to return.

Micky Mellon

His second stint at Tranmere Rovers was nowhere near as successful as his first but Mellon could be another solid option for Walsall to consider if they are indeed on the hunt for a new boss. He’s another experienced operator with a strong reputation in League Two, previously delivering promotions at Tranmere, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Paul Lambert

Lambert has been out of the game since February 2021 after a tough time at Ipswich Town and to rebuild his reputation and get back into the game, Walsall could be a good place to go. He’s had success in the lower leagues before and given his pedigree, he could be a positive appointment for the club after Flynn’s departure.