‘You’ll be back’ – West Brom favourite sends heartwarming tweet to Daryl Dike after cruel injury blow

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has voiced his support for Daryl Dike on Twitter after the American suffered a ruptured achilles tendon at the weekend.

West Brom striker Dike has managed seven goals in 23 Championship games this season since recovering from a thigh injury, but concerns were raised again at the weekend when he was forced off in the 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Nerves have been high among supporters and on Tuesday morning, fears regarding the American talisman were daryl-dike-undergo-achilles-surgery. Dike has suffered a full rupture of his achilles tendon and will face between six and nine months on the sidelines.

The West Brom faithful moved to show their support for the 22-year-old striker and now, midfielder Yokuslu has sent his regards to Dike too.

Speaking on Twitter, the popular Turkey international backed Dike to return better than ever, saying:

We are all with you bro! You’ll be back better than ever 💙 pic.twitter.com/Obi7J0ywC9 — Okay Yokuşlu (@Okayokuslu) April 18, 2023

Yokuslu has been sidelined himself of late, missing the last three Championship games. He will have a late fitness test ahead of tonight’s game with Blackpool to see if he can make a return.

The long road back…

With surgery and subsequent rehabilitation awaiting Dike, it won’t be a quick journey back to fitness for the striker. Yokuslu and his West Brom teammates will be right behind him every step of the way; as if there was ever any doubt about that.

The public message from Yokuslu just affirms why he’s such a popular figure at The Hawthorns. His leadership makes him an exemplary figure on and off the pitch and once he’s fit to return, he’ll provide a big boost for Carlos Corberan and co.

It will be hoped he can return against Blackpool tonight, but it remains to be seen if he can pass his late fitness test.