Wycombe Wanderers loan ace lined up for Championship switch next season as Wolves make summer plan

Wolves plan on sending Wycombe Wanderers loan man Chem Campbell out on loan again this summer, with Darren Witcoop reporting a Championship move is their preference.

Wycombe Wanderers recruited Campbell on loan from Wolves in January, bringing him into their options out wide. Since then, he’s managed three goals in 13 outings for the Chairboys, starting eight times and making five appearances off the bench.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated by those back at Molineux and looks to have a bright future ahead of him, with this League One loan stint only aiding his development.

Now though, with the end of the season on the horizon, parent club Wolves’ plans for the Wycombe loan man have emerged.

As claimed by reporter Darren Witcoop, the Premier League side plan on sending Campbell out on a temporary basis once again. However, rather than another third-tier stint, they would rather send him to a Championship club to continue his development after his time at Adams Park.

Wolves plan to send Chem Campbell out on loan again next season following a spell with Wycombe. But the club want to send the 20-year-old forward to the Championship rather than League One to continue his education #wolves #wwfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 18, 2023

Destined for bigger things?

Campbell has looked bright with Wycombe Wanderers and although he hasn’t been able to get them on a consistent run of form by himself, he has been a positive influence from the left-hand side for the most part.

Given some of Wycombe’s previous success with loan players and developing attacking talents like Anis Mehmeti, they might’ve hoped that the Welshman could return again next season. That seems unlikely without promotion though given Wolves’ plans for his development.

That would leave a gap in the attack for Matt Bloomfield to fill ahead of next season, but it will be interesting to see just where Campbell ends up next if a Championship move does materialise.