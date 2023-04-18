Watford keen on Liverpool youngster – Hornets figure scouted him over the weekend

Watford have ‘ran the rule’ over Liverpool’s young full-back Luke Chambers, reports Daily Record.

Chambers, 18, is currently on the books at Liverpool. But the Englishman has spent time on loan with Kilmarnock this season where he’s so far featured eight times in the Scottish top flight, with his last appearance coming in the 4-1 defeat v Celtic on Sunday.

And Daily Record have reported in their live transfer blog (April 18th 2023, 07:10) that Watford’s Technical Director Ben Manga watched over Chambers in that defeat v Celtic.

Chambers is an England U19 international and a product of the Liverpool youth academy. He’s featured in the EFL Trophy for the Reds’ U21 side in the past, and in the UEFA Youth League too, but he’s yet to make his league debut for the club.

Rebuild on the cards…

Watford find themselves in a pretty poor position right now. They’re seemingly out of top-six contention, seemingly set to lose some key players in the summer, and looking like they’re heading towards another managerial change in the pre-season as well.

A rebuild is definitely required but it needs to be a patient one. A long-term manager is needed before anything else, and then the club can start to look at bringing in younger players like Chambers, who can either become valuable assets for the club or valuable first-team players of which a team can be built around.

It’s certainly an interesting link. But right now, Watford will have bigger issues on their mind with a win at home to Cardiff City tomorrow night needed to keep their distant play-off hopes alive.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.