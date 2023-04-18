‘Very tough to beat’ – Middlesbrough v Hull City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Middlesbrough welcome Hull City the Riverside Stadium tomorrow, with Michael Carrick’s side able to book their place on the play-offs with a win and if other results go their way.

Boro go into this one on the back of a 5-1 mauling of Norwich City last time out which ended a run of three games without a win for Middlesbrough, who currently sit in 4th place of the table.

Hull meanwhile sit in 15th but go into this one unbeaten in five, and having lost just one of their last seven in the league.

They’ve beaten Millwall and drawn with Blackburn Rovers in the last couple of outings and so Carrick will be very aware of the threat that Liam Rosenior’s side pose.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I think Boro are out of top two contention now, but I think they’re all but confirmed to be playing in the play-offs next month.

“So the next few games for Carrick could be about player management, and finding out more about his side ahead of some crucial play-off games in May.

“Hull are in decent form right now. They’re very tough to beat and they have a habit of upsetting and frustrating the bigger teams in the division, so it’ll certainly be a test for Boro.

“But after that win over Norwich, I can see Boro winning this one as well.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Hull City

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Cameron Winstanley

“Middlesbrough’s hopes of automatic promotion are gone with their form taking a nosedive recently, but with the demolition of Norwich fresh in their minds they’ll be confident of picking up another win to build momentum heading into the play-offs.

“On the other hand, Hull have proved a tough nut to crack recently and they’ve frustrated sides in and around the play-offs.

“It’s set to be an exciting clash between two sides who will feel they can win, but I’m backing Boro to pick up from where they left off against Norwich.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Hull City