‘Their fears will deepen here’ – Reading v Luton Town prediction: The72

Reading host Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow.

Reading welcome Luton Town to the Select Car Leasing Stadium with the hosts in dire need of picking up three points.

The Royals are currently in 22nd place and winless since the end of February and Noel Hunt is now in charge as they bid to steer themselves to safety. Reading picked up a great point in their last game against league leaders Burnley, but need to turn draws into wins soon.

Luton Town on the other hand are enjoying every minute recently. Rob Edwards’ side have climbed to 3rd, five points behind the automatic promotion spot. The Hatters have all but confirmed their play-off place after the 2-0 victory away against Rotherham United last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Reading are running out of time to survive the drop and desperately need to turn recent draws into wins if they’re to avoid playing League One football next season. But Hunt knows there aren’t many teams in the league tougher to beat than Luton, with the Hatters losing just twice in 2023 in the league.

“Luton’s automatic promotion hopes are faint but they will want to keep the pressure on Sheffield United for as long as possible and carry their momentum into the play-offs. I’m backing Luton to win again here.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Luton Town

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

James Ray

“I can’t see Luton Town slowing down any time soon and the longer this run continues, the stronger they’re looking heading into the play-offs. They’re formidable at the back and strong in attack, so Reading could be in for a long afternoon here.

“The Royals need to rally and fight if they’re to stave off relegation but if think their fears will deepen here.

“I’ll go for an away win, and it could be fairly comfortable for Edwards’ side.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Luton Town