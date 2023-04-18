Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: New injury blow and suspension gives Mowbray new issues

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this evening.

The Black Cats have won two games in a row now against Cardiff City and Birmingham City. Tony Mowbray’s men find themselves with an outside chance of a top-six finish, but a win here is a must if they want that hope to continue.

Neil Warnock’s Terriers have become a much stronger side since the experienced boss’ arrival and despite their narrow defeat last time out, it is expected they’ll be tough to break down this evening as they fight for every last point in their relegation scrap.

Sunderland team news

Dennis Cirkin is suspended for this one following his dismissal last time out.

Mowbray has admitted one of his players will be unavailable tonight through injury, however he’s refused to name who to avoid giving the opposition an advantage.

Dan Ballard will remain out with a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty. He joins joins Niall Huggins, Ross Stewart, Elliott Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Corry Evans remain out with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

O’Nien

Batth (C)

Gooch

Neil

Michut

Clarke

Pritchard

Amad

Gelhardt

With no indication on just who the unnamed absentee is, fans will be nervously awaiting the confirmed starting XI for this one.

Cirkin’s unavailability means Luke O’Nien will likely return to the starting XI with Trai Hume moving back to his natural full-back position.

Joe Gelhardt came off the bench last time out and changed the game for Sunderland. The Leeds United loanee could start here after making a positive impact last weekend.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm this evening.