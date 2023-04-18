Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic: Midfielder unavailable, centre-back out

Stoke City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship tonight.

Stoke City welcome Wigan Athletic to the Bet365 Stadium in a bid to turn their form around after their winless run continued at the weekend. Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-1 by West Brom, making it just one point from their last three games.

Wigan Athletic meanwhile all but have their fate sealed. The Latics are rock bottom of the league and defeat against Blackpool last time out opened the game to safety to eight points, so the Potters will be looking to put another nail in their relegation coffin.

Stoke City team news

Neil and co have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed that Ben Wilmot will miss the rest of the season as he suffered a fracture in his back against West Brom, with the defender stretchered off with the aid of gas and air.

Matija Sarkic, Axel Tuanzebe and Emre Tezgel all remain hopeful of a return before the season’s close, but Ben Pearson is suspended after being sent off in injury time at the weekend.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Hoever

Jagielka

Fox

Sterling

Baker

Laurent

Campbell

Smallbone

Brown

Powell

With Wilmot set to miss the rest of the campaign, 40-year-old Phil Jagielka will come back into the starting line-up after he replaced the injury defender at the weekend. Tuanzebe will be hoping to make a case for a return to the line-up soon.

Pearson is suspended which could pave the way for Lewis Baker to start his first game since February. Baker was a near ever-present at the beginning of the campaign but has been left out of the side lately, with this the 27-year-old’s chance to win a place back should he finally get the nod.

Nick Powell could come back into the line-up in place of Dwight Gayle who has been left fruitless in his previous two starts.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 19:45.