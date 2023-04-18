Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Bristol Rovers: Injury worries persist but no new blows for Moore

Sheffield Wednesday face Bristol Rovers in League One tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their midweek clash with Bristol Rovers in dire need of a return to winning ways.

After embarking on a 23-game unbeaten streak to put themselves in a commanding position in the League One promotion fight, the Owls have now won just once in their last eight league games. As a result, they’ve dropped out of the top-two and sit behind Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle having played a game more.

As for Bristol Rovers, they’re approaching the end of the season in steady form, making it three games unbeaten at the weekend thanks to a late equaliser against play-off hopefuls Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The Star provided the latest regarding the injuries in Darren Moore’s squad pre-game, with key players expected to remain out.

Loan star Reece James remains in a race to feature before the end of the season and Mallik Wilks joins him on the sidelines for this one, though it remains to be seen the latter could feature against Exeter City.

George Byers, Josh Windass, Jack Hunt and Ben Heneghan remain out, but Akin Famewo should be fit to feature.

Predicted XI

Dawson

Ihiekwe

Flint

Famewo

Palmer

Adeniran

Vaulks

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Smith

With Michael Ihiekwe available once again, it could be time to bring him into the back three. His return could allow Liam Palmer to return to right wing-back, pushing Dennis Adeniran into midfield in place of Tyreeq Bakinson.

Up top, Callum Paterson should retain his place but it will be a toss up between Michael Smith and Lee Gregory as to who starts with him. If Moore wants both Smith and Gregory in the team, he could drop a midfielder and play Paterson in a deeper role.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight.